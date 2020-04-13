Marie Selby Botanical Gardens to offer virtual Shakespeare for a Gardens experience

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Marie Selby Botanical Gardens and the FSU/Asolo Conservatory for Actor Training (the Conservatory) announced it will offer a world-famous play to view in your home amid the coronavirus crisis.
William Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet was set to take place at the Marie Selby Botanical Gardens in April, however, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the practice of social distancing, the play will now be available via Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.
“We are happy that we can still showcase the amazing work of the students in the FSU/Asolo Conservatory for Actor Training program, as well as share a taste of this unforgettable play with everyone,” said Jennifer Rominiecki, Selby Gardens’ President and CEO.
This is the fourth year of collaboration between the Gardens and the Conservatory.
Gregory Leaming, Director, FSU/Asolo Conservatory for Actor Training says, “Canceling Romeo and Juliet was a big loss for our students but having them present just a tiny sampling of their work this way is a wonderful celebration of the collaboration between Selby Gardens and the Conservatory.”
The virtual viewing is set to offer three monologues from the famous play. You can watch it below.
