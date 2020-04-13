Many small businesses on the Suncoast anxiously waiting for loans

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Jamie Brester is general manager of The Gator Club, a popular nightspot in downtown Sarasota. She says her dad owns the family run business and has been struggling to pay and keep all of his 40 employees, this while they are only doing take out packages at the moment. They are now hoping to receive money from a Small Business Administration loan they applied for last week through their bank called the Paycheck Protection Program.