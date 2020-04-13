Many small businesses on the Suncoast anxiously waiting for loans

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Jamie Brester is general manager of The Gator Club, a popular nightspot in downtown Sarasota. She says her dad owns the family run business and has been struggling to pay and keep all of his 40 employees, this while they are only doing take out packages at the moment. They are now hoping to receive money from a Small Business Administration loan they applied for last week through their bank called the Paycheck Protection Program.
“Right now he is paying the employees out of his own pocket with the hopes to get that payroll protection back so we can retain the employees we have now,” said Brester.
Some people have messaged ABC 7 about the slow response in small businesses getting money from the federal government. Congressman Vern Buchanan addressed the issue on ABC 7 at 7 last Thursday, saying 100 billion dollars is on the way to small businesses with another 250 billion dollars being earmarked for them as well.
“I’m very hopeful, they’re working 24/7, the administrator of that I talked to her, we had a good discussion" said Buchanan. "They realize they’re a little behind the curve, but we’re going to do everything we can to get that money out.”
Many small businesses are in the same boat looking for these loans. In addition to federal loans, there are also small business loans available through the state and there will be a loan program starting up through Sarasota County in the coming days.
“Having access to funds that can extend your payroll two and half months would be super beneficial and really instrumental in keeping these businesses open and alive," said Heather Kasten, President & CEO of the Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce.
For more information on small business loans, you can log onto www.sba.gov.
