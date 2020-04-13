Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

AP-FL-HERALD-LAWSUIT-DESANTIS
Herald: DeSantis lawyer pressured law firm not to file suit
MIAMI (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ general counsel pressured a law firm representing the Miami Herald to stop the filing of a public records lawsuit seeking information from state officials about which elderly-care facilities in Florida had coronavirus cases. The Herald reported Sunday that the backdoor pressure worked as the Holland & Knight law firm told its senior partner representing the newspaper to abandon the lawsuit. The Herald is now pursuing the lawsuit using another law firm. Holland & Knight regularly does work for the state. Helen Ferre, a spokeswoman for the governor, says there was no effort to strong-arm the newspaper.
Older states grapple with fear, isolation and medical care
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Across the U.S., states with older populations face special challenges during the global pandemic. Advocates for the elderly are worried about the toll of isolation on the fragile population, the difficulty of getting food and medicine to shut-ins, and the number of hospital beds. That's especially true in Maine, which has the nation's oldest and most rural population. Those demographics presented a challenge even before the coronavirus pandemic, and it's exacerbated by a nursing shortage and health care consolidation. Dr. Jabbar Fazeli, a geriatrics physician in Maine, said society will be judged by how it treats its older citizens.
Union: Chief said deputy's virus death caused by gay events
DAVIE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida town has placed its police chief on leave after officers alleged he said a deputy died of the coronavirus because he was a “homosexual who attended homosexual" events. The Fraternal Order of Police said Davie Chief Dale Engle made the comments after officers expressed concerns about their safety following the death of Broward County Sheriff's Deputy Shannon Bennett. The union says Engle responded by saying Bennett got the disease because he attended gay sexual events. Engle later said in an email to his staff that his statements were not meant to be derogatory.
Arrests made in fatal shooting of teen during shoe robbery
MIAMI (AP) — Two men are charged with the murder of a South Florida high school student during a shoe robbery. Miami-Dade police arrested Adrian Cosby and George Walton, both 19, early Sunday and charged them with Tuesday’s slaying of Andrea Camps Lacayo and the wounding of her boyfriend. Police say the Camps and her boyfriend had agreed on social media to sell Cosby and Walton three pairs of expensive sneakers, but Cosby shot them during their meeting. Police say they tracked Cosby and Walton through the victims' social media communications. They are charged with second-degree murder and are being held without bail.
Royal Caribbean founder who helped grow field dies at age 90
MIAMI (AP) — A founder of Royal Caribbean Cruises who helped shape the modern cruise industry has died. Arne Wilhelmsen was 90. The Miami-based company said in a statement that Wilhelmsen died Saturday in Palma, Spain. No cause of death was given. As a member of the company’s board for three decades, Wilhelmsen saw the potential for the cruise industry to become one of the fastest growing segments of the vacation industry. He helped shift the hub of the industry to warm weathered places like South Florida, instead of transportation centers like New York. He also believed in building bigger and more efficient ships.
Coronavirus cases in Florida approach 20,000 mark
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The number of cases of the new coronavirus is approaching 20,000, and the number of related deaths is surpassing 450 in Florida. State health officials on Sunday reported 19,347 cases in Florida and 452 deaths from the new coronavirus. There were more than 2,600 coronavirus-related hospitalizations in Florida. Nationwide, the U.S. had almost 531,000 cases and more than 20,000 deaths, as of Sunday. Around the world, there were 1.8 million cases and almost 111,000 deaths.
Suspect coughs at deputies, says 'I hope you catch corona'
DELAND, Fla. (AP) — A suspect in Florida facing charges of battering his mother coughed and blew at deputies while he was being arrested, telling them he hoped they caught the new coronavirus. The Volusia County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to a home Brent Smith shares with his mother on Saturday night after she said he shoved her several times, grabbed a butter knife and threatened to kill her. The sheriff's office says that as deputies took Smith into custody, he threatened them and coughed at them from the back of a patrol car, saying that he hopes they catch the coronavirus. He was being held in jail without bond.
Police: Officers kill woman who attacked them with a knife
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida sheriff says two of his officers fatally shot a woman who attacked them with a knife. Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters said an officer was sent to Leah Baker's home in response to a call about a disturbance between roommates. Waters said Baker sliced the officer's arm and he fired several shots. Another officer arrived and Waters said Baker charged him and he also fired. It is unclear how many times Baker was hit and by which officer. She died at the hospital. Both officers are on paid leave while the shooting is investigated.
Florida unemployment claims stalled by clogged websites
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Claims from hundreds of thousands of people out of work because of the coronvirus have overwhelmed Florida's unemployment department. Furloughed and laid-off workers have reported hourslong waits on the phone and entire days stuck in loops on a clogged website. Gov. Ron DeSantis says he's hired 2,000 additional workers to sort through claims. And he says the Department of Economic Opportunity is working to increase its website's capacity. Even before the virus pandemic, it could take three weeks for people to receive their first checks. Critics say changes to the system implemented by former Gov. Rick Scott made it harder for people to apply for unemployment. Scott has dismissed the notion.
In divergent Easter celebrations, prayers for virus victims
Christians around the world celebrated an Easter Sunday upended by the coronavirus without the usual crowded church Masses and large family gatherings. Instead, they turned to the internet, television and radio from home to follow services that noted the grave impact of the pandemic. Some found novel ways to mark the holy day. Others still assembled in groups, but took precautions to try to avoid infection. But no matter how divergent the celebrations, the message from church leaders around the world remained consistent: prayers for the sick and dead and reassurances of God’s presence.