Florida AG warns of stimulus scams

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody is issuing a Consumer Alert to warn Floridians that scammers will try to take advantage of the unprecedented injection of cash into the U.S. economy as Americans receive their stimulus check.
Americans with banking information on file with the Internal Revenue Service are beginning to receive direct deposits, and Floridians should take steps now to avoid falling prey to scams designed to steal payments, banking account numbers or other sensitive personal information.
Floridians who already provided banking information to the IRS by virtue of filing their taxes have now begun to receive direct deposits and do not need to take further action.
The IRS will follow up by mailing confirmation notices to beneficiaries within a few weeks after payments are made. Anyone who receives a notice, but does not receive a payment, should contact the IRS immediately.
The IRS will never call, text, or use social media to contact check recipients.
AG Moody issued the following tips:
- Respond to text messages, emails or ads directing you to click on a link;
- Provide any personal or financial information in response to an unsolicited message;
- Trust Caller ID displays claiming a call is from the IRS—as spoofing technology allows scammers to change phone displays to impersonate government agencies; and
- Make any advance payment in order to secure or expedite access to a benefit.
To track your stimulus check or to change your banking information, check out our story here.
