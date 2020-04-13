First Alert Weather: Near record high temperatures most of the week

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A strong southerly flow of air will bring very humid conditions to the Suncoast. In addition to the muggy air, the sunshine combined with the south flow will bring day-time highs to near record values. And, to make the A/C work even harder, the combination of the heat and humidity will bump the “feels like” temperatures into the upper 90′s. The combination of a front to the north, which could bring severe weather to north Florida, and the high to the south will bring a gusty wind today. A Small Craft Advisory, Lake Wind Advisory and a Rip Current Advisory will be up this morning and into the afternoon.
By mid-week our rain chances will go up a bit as a series of fronts move into Florida. The first will arrive on Thursday and stall just to the north, bringing unsettled weather with small rain chances. Over the weekend another front will approach and move south bringing a continuation of our chances for much needed rain.
