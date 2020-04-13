First Alert Weather: Near record high temperatures most of the week

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A strong southerly flow of air will bring very humid conditions to the Suncoast. In addition to the muggy air, the sunshine combined with the south flow will bring day-time highs to near record values. And, to make the A/C work even harder, the combination of the heat and humidity will bump the “feels like” temperatures into the upper 90′s. The combination of a front to the north, which could bring severe weather to north Florida, and the high to the south will bring a gusty wind today. A Small Craft Advisory, Lake Wind Advisory and a Rip Current Advisory will be up this morning and into the afternoon.