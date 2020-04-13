FDOH reports 20,601 positive COVID-19 tests

(WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health is reporting that the state has confirmed 20,601 positive cases of COVID-19. 20,035 of those are Florida residents.
The Monday morning update confirmed 2,694 hospitalizations and 470 deaths. Hospitalizations include individuals who may not currently be hospitalized, but were at one point because of the illness. The state’s count is updated twice daily and will be updated again at 6 p.m.
Here are the latest numbers for Sarasota and Manatee Counties:
SARASOTA COUNTY:
Total Cases: 233
Residents: 218
Residents Not in Florida: 0
Non-Residents: 15
Conditions and Care
Deaths: 12
Hospitalizations
Residents: 68
Non-Residents: 8
Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 0 to 99
Median Age: 64
Male: 45%
Female: 54%
MANATEE COUNTY:
Total Cases: 250
Residents: 249
Residents Not in Florida: 0
Non-Residents: 1
Conditions and Care
Deaths: 13
Hospitalizations
Residents: 43
Non-Residents: 0
Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 14 to 91
Median Age: 57
Male: 46%
Female: 53%
