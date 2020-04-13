FDOH reports 20,601 positive COVID-19 tests

FDOH reports 20,601 positive COVID-19 tests
By ABC7 Staff | April 13, 2020 at 12:06 PM EDT - Updated April 13 at 12:06 PM

(WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health is reporting that the state has confirmed 20,601 positive cases of COVID-19. 20,035 of those are Florida residents.

The Monday morning update confirmed 2,694 hospitalizations and 470 deaths. Hospitalizations include individuals who may not currently be hospitalized, but were at one point because of the illness. The state’s count is updated twice daily and will be updated again at 6 p.m.

Here are the latest numbers for Sarasota and Manatee Counties:

SARASOTA COUNTY:

Total Cases: 233

Residents: 218

Residents Not in Florida: 0

Non-Residents: 15

Conditions and Care

Deaths: 12

Hospitalizations

Residents: 68

Non-Residents: 8

Demographics of Cases

Age Range: 0 to 99

Median Age: 64

Male: 45%

Female: 54%

MANATEE COUNTY:

Total Cases: 250

Residents: 249

Residents Not in Florida: 0

Non-Residents: 1

Conditions and Care

Deaths: 13

Hospitalizations

Residents: 43

Non-Residents: 0

Demographics of Cases

Age Range: 14 to 91

Median Age: 57

Male: 46%

Female: 53%

Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.