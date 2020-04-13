Duke Energy Florida sends crews to the Carolinas to restore power

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Duke Energy Florida is sending 375 linemen crew members to the Carolinas to help restore power after a severe storm left thousands of customers without power.
Line crew supervisors and damage assessors left Seven Springs Ops Center in Pasco County headed to Greenville, Sc where they will spend the night before heading to areas where they are needed to help assist and restore power.
“And just like crews from around the country help support our customers during hurricanes, we return the same support during these times,” said in a release.
All crew members will also wear masks amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.
“Now more than ever, our communities and customers need to provide energy. As a provider of this essential service, we are working hard to continue delivering the reliable power customers need while helping to protect the health and well-being of our communities,” said in a press release.
