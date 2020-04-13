Deputies: Sarasota County couple arrested on multiple drug charges in Venice

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - A 51-year-old Sarasota man and his 26-year old girlfriend have been arrested on multiple drug charges in Venice.
Deputies say on last Saturday around 10:25 a.m. they noticed a grey Chevrolet pickup truck fail to stop at the stop sign at the intersection of Border Road and South Moon Drive.
According to reports, a traffic stop was conducted when deputies heard a noise coming from the vehicle that displayed a form of evidence that the exhaust had been modified in a way that was above how it should have sounded.
When deputies stopped the vehicle, they say Troy Ulrich and his front seat passenger, Lindsy Redmon gave them their information. While a traffic citation was being prepared for Ulrich, reports say one of the deputies was having a conversation with Redmon and she gave the deputy permission to search her handbag and a clear “TKO” hash oil cartridge was found attached to a battery powered device.
Deputies say after using a field test kit, the substance inside tested positive as D-9 THC concentration that was one percent or greater.
According to deputies, a more thorough search was conducted of Redmon, Ulrich and the Chevrolet truck. Redmon allegedly told them that she was not possessing any other illegal items besides what was found in her handbag.
Deputies say they found a red plastic straw on the floor under the driver’s seat of the truck that had an unknown white powdery substance on both ends of it. After searching the vehicle more thoroughly, deputies say they discovered cocaine and other drug paraphernalia.
Deputies say Redmon was then told that she would be searched and during the search 0.8 grams of crack cocaine and a clear plastic bag that had an unknown white powdery substance inside were found underneath her clothes.
Both Redmon and Ulrich were taken into police custody and arrested on felony drug charges for cocaine, suspected fentanyl and drug paraphernalia.
