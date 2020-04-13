Cura Telehealth offering drive-thru COVID-19 testing

The testing will be conducted on a first come, first serve basis. Prior to visiting Cura’s drive-thru testing locations, those interested in a COVID-19 test will need to visit www.cura.com and follow the simple instructions. Cura recommends that, for the easiest user experience, the patient download the Cura TeleHealth app to their phone. A doctor’s referral for an antibody test or molecular test from the patient’s physician is required before the test can be conducted. The referral can also be obtained through Cura, which charges one cost for both the visit and the testing.