Confirmed coronavirus cases in Florida are now over 21,000
By ABC7 Staff | April 13, 2020 at 12:06 PM EDT - Updated April 13 at 6:24 PM

(WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health is reporting that the state has confirmed 21,019 positive cases of COVID-19. 20,394 of those are Florida residents.

The Monday morning update confirmed 2,841 hospitalizations and 499 deaths. Hospitalizations include individuals who may not currently be hospitalized, but were at one point because of the illness.

Here are the latest numbers for Sarasota and Manatee Counties:

SARASOTA COUNTY:

Total Cases: 230

Residents: 215

Residents Not in Florida: 0

Non-Residents: 15

Conditions and Care

Deaths: 14

Hospitalizations

Residents: 69

Non-Residents: 8

Demographics of Cases

Age Range: 0 to 99

Median Age: 64

Male: 45%

Female: 54%

MANATEE COUNTY:

Total Cases: 252

Residents: 251

Residents Not in Florida: 0

Non-Residents: 1

Conditions and Care

Deaths: 15

Hospitalizations

Residents: 48

Non-Residents: 0

Demographics of Cases

Age Range: 14 to 91

Median Age: 57

Male: 46%

Female: 53%

