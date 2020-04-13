Confirmed coronavirus cases in Florida are now over 21,000

(WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health is reporting that the state has confirmed 21,019 positive cases of COVID-19. 20,394 of those are Florida residents.
The Monday morning update confirmed 2,841 hospitalizations and 499 deaths. Hospitalizations include individuals who may not currently be hospitalized, but were at one point because of the illness.
Here are the latest numbers for Sarasota and Manatee Counties:
SARASOTA COUNTY:
Total Cases: 230
Residents: 215
Residents Not in Florida: 0
Non-Residents: 15
Conditions and Care
Deaths: 14
Hospitalizations
Residents: 69
Non-Residents: 8
Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 0 to 99
Median Age: 64
Male: 45%
Female: 54%
MANATEE COUNTY:
Total Cases: 252
Residents: 251
Residents Not in Florida: 0
Non-Residents: 1
Conditions and Care
Deaths: 15
Hospitalizations
Residents: 48
Non-Residents: 0
Demographics of Cases
Age Range: 14 to 91
Median Age: 57
Male: 46%
Female: 53%
