AT&T offering 3 months of FREE wireless service to nurses and doctors nationwide

(WWSB) - AT&T will offer frontline nurses and physicians battling COVID-19 three months of free wireless service on their network built exclusively for first responders – called FirstNet.
FirstNet service extends to ALL nurses and physicians nationwide starting April 13, and applies to both new and existing AT&T subscribers, giving them access to exclusive FirstNet features that aren’t available through standard wireless service from any carrier.
FirstNet was built exclusively for first responders based on 9/11 Commission recommendations to enhance communications for the public safety community. This includes health care first responders, law enforcement and firefighters, along with 911 communicators and emergency managers.
In addition to three months of free service, nurses and physicians signing-on to FirstNet can get a $200 activation credit when activating a new FirstNet Ready smartphone on a new FirstNet Mobile-Responder plan.
