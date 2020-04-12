Florida now has over 19,300 confirmed COVID-19 cases

(WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health (FDOH) is reporting that the state now has 19,347 cases of COVID-19. Of those, 18,794 are Florida residents.
As the country heads into the Easter holiday, many religious services are being held online to avoid the spread of the novel coronavirus. 2,633 hospitalizations and 452 deaths have been confirmed by FDOH
Here are the most up-to-date county totals for Sarasota and Manatee Counties.
Sarasota County:
Total Cases: 223 Residents: 208 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 15
Demographics of Cases Age Range: 0 to 99 Median Age: 63 Men: 45% Women: 54%
Conditions and Care Deaths: 12 Hospitalizations Residents: 64 Non-Residents: 8
Manatee County:
CASE DATA FOR MANATEE
Total Cases: 223 Residents: 222 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 1
Demographics of Cases Age Range: 14 to 91 Median Age: 58 Men: 45% Women: 53%
Conditions and Care Deaths: 13 Hospitalizations* Residents: 43 Non-Residents: 0
