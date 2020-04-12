First Alert Weather: Sunday, April 12, 2020 - Unseasonably warm temperatures continue with rain chances returning mid-week

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -
The warm front that lifted north could spark one or two isolated showers for inland locations this evening, otherwise expect mostly clear skies elsewhere. Temperatures will be slow to cool, with overnight lows only falling into the mid-70s. Winds will stay strong out of the south southeast at 15-20 mph with higher wind gusts.
For tomorrow, skies will be mostly sunny and winds will be strong out of the south at 15-20 mph, with wind gusts up to 25 mph. Temperatures will top out in the mid to upper 80s, with a few locations getting back into the low 90s. Dew points will remain in the oppressive range allowing feel-like temperatures to get into the mid-90s.
A Small Craft Advisory remains in effect for the Florida Gulf waters through Monday afternoon. Seas will be 3-5 feet with a moderate chop on bay and inland waters.
