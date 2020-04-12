Deputies searching for suspect who allegedly fatally shot one teen and injured another teen in Bradenton on Saturday night

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a potential suspect involved in a homicide in Bradenton on Saturday night.
Deputies say around 9:50 p.m, they responded to a report of a shooting that took place in the 5900th block of 13th Street Court East. When they arrived on the scene, deputies say they found two teen-age victims, a 16-year-old white Caucasian and a 15-year-old Caucasian , had been shot after being involved in an argument with another man.
According to deputies, the 16-year-old boy was pronounced deceased at the scene, and the 15-year-old boy was transported to Manatee Memorial Hospital with a non-life threatening bullet wound to his arm. Their names are not being released at this time.
Deputies say that the suspect is described as a black man, in his 20′s. Reports say that he ran away from the area and has not been taken into police custody yet.
Deputies say this incident remains under investigation and no other details are available at this time.
Anyone with any information about this incident should contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS.
