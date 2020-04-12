Crossfit North Port partners with other local small businesses to purchase Easter baskets for Suncoast families

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - So what does a Crossfit Gym do for Easter? Send out the burpee bunnies!
While practicing appropriate social distancing, Crossfit of North Port handed out free Easter baskets to families in the area.
The gym partnered with other small businesses in the area to purchase enough Easter baskets this year.
Hundreds of cars were lined up since 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, and each car received one basket until the supply ran out.
“We put this together in less than 24 hours so it’s been awesome to see what we can create so I encourage anyone who is wondering what they can do for those in need, do something, anything,” Adam Tar, the owner of Crossfit North Port said.
“I’m currently out of work, I am a server in a restaurant so unfortunately without this, I wouldn’t have been able to get my daughter something for Easter,” Samantha Rhodes, a resident of North Port said.
Organizers say they were amazed by the large turnout.
