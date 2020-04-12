Confirmed coronavirus cases in Florida are now at 19,895

(WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health (FDOH) is reporting that the state now has 19,895 cases of COVID-19. Of those, 19,337 are Florida residents.
As the country heads into the Easter holiday, many religious services are being held online to avoid the spread of the novel coronavirus. 2,672 hospitalizations and 461 deaths have been confirmed by FDOH
Here are the most up-to-date county totals for Sarasota and Manatee Counties.
Sarasota County:
Total Cases: 226 Residents: 211 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 15
Demographics of Cases Age Range: 0 to 99 Median Age: 64 Men: 46% Women: 54%
Conditions and Care Deaths: 12 Hospitalizations Residents: 67 Non-Residents: 8
Manatee County:
CASE DATA FOR MANATEE
Total Cases: 236 Residents: 235 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 1
Demographics of Cases Age Range: 14 to 91 Median Age: 58 Men: 45% Women: 53%
Conditions and Care Deaths: 13 Hospitalizations* Residents: 43 Non-Residents: 0
