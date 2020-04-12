Confirmed coronavirus cases in Florida are now at 19,895

Confirmed coronavirus cases in Florida are now at 19,895
Florida now has over 19,300 confirmed COVID-19 cases (Source: WTVM Marketing)
By ABC7 Staff | April 10, 2020 at 11:27 AM EDT - Updated April 12 at 6:06 PM

(WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health (FDOH) is reporting that the state now has 19,895 cases of COVID-19. Of those, 19,337 are Florida residents.

As the country heads into the Easter holiday, many religious services are being held online to avoid the spread of the novel coronavirus. 2,672 hospitalizations and 461 deaths have been confirmed by FDOH

Here are the most up-to-date county totals for Sarasota and Manatee Counties.

Sarasota County:

Total Cases: 226 Residents: 211 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 15

Demographics of Cases Age Range: 0 to 99 Median Age: 64 Men: 46% Women: 54%

Conditions and Care Deaths: 12 Hospitalizations Residents: 67 Non-Residents: 8

Manatee County:

CASE DATA FOR MANATEE

Total Cases: 236 Residents: 235 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 1

Demographics of Cases Age Range: 14 to 91 Median Age: 58 Men: 45% Women: 53%

Conditions and Care Deaths: 13 Hospitalizations* Residents: 43 Non-Residents: 0

Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.