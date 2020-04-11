Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-FLORIDA SHERIFF
Sheriff suspends union head critical of coronavirus response
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida sheriff has suspended a union president who has been critical of the sheriff’s response to the new coronavirus. Attorney Eric T. Schwartzreich confirmed Friday that his client Jeff Bell had been suspended with pay from the Broward Sheriff’s Office. Bell is the president of the 1,400-member Broward Sheriff’s Office Deputies Association. The animosity between Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony and the union president grew Tuesday when Bell penned a column blasting Tony in the local newspaper, the South Florida Sun Sentinel. Schwartzreich says Bell was doing his job as union president to voice concerns for safety. Tony has accused Bell of exhibiting conduct that is unbecoming.
Florida expands coronavirus testing to better measure spread
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida officials are expanding testing for the coronavirus to get a better sense of how widespread infections have become, as the disease spreads up and down the state. During a press conference in Jacksonville on Friday, Gov. Ron Desantis announced that anyone with coronavirus symptoms can get tested at three government-run sites in Jacksonville, Orlando and Miami. That is also true for anyone who may be asymptomatic but have had close contact with confirmed cases of COVID-19. As of Friday evening, Florida had about 18,000 total cases, with the number of deaths exceeding 400. There were about 2,500 people currently hospitalized with the disease.
Man dies after fight with deputies at Florida airport
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Officials say a man died shortly after a confrontation with deputies at a Florida airport. The Broward County Sheriff's Office says 29-year-old Kevon Todd was pronounced dead Thursday morning at a Fort Lauderdale hospital. Deputies at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport stopped Todd several hours earlier as he attempted to breach a security checkpoint. Authorities say he had been yelling at JetBlue staff members before he rushed the security area. After a physical struggle, deputies detained Todd and brought him to the front of the terminal. Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue was evaluating Todd when he became unresponsive. An autopsy will be performed to determine an official cause of death.
Deputies: Boy finds gun in nightstand, shoots self in hand
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man has been arrested after investigators say his girlfriend’s 3-year-old child found a loaded gun in a nightstand drawer and shot himself in the hand. The mother told Palm Beach County Sheriff’s detectives she head a loud bang on Wednesday night and found the boy in the bedroom with a bloodied had. He was standing next to a gun. Investigators say 21-year-old Juan Gomes Quintero, 21, said he'd been cleaning the pistol and left it in the drawer. He's facing multiple charges including culpable negligence. The boy was treated and released from the hospital.
Deputies: Jail inmate beaten to death over food debt
BARTOW, Fla. (AP) — Officials say a Florida jail inmate was beaten to death over a food debt by two other inmates. The The Polk County Sheriff's Office says 30-year-old Shawn Holliday Jr. suffered severe trauma to his head during a fight Tuesday at the county jail and died Wednesday at a Lakeland hospital. The Ledger reports that 20-year-old Brett Crosby and 41-year-old Christopher Jackson were charged Wednesday with first-degree murder. Two detention deputies say they saw all three inmates fighting on a second-story walkway of a maximum security dorm for violent inmates. As they ran to break up the fight, they said Crosby was stomping on Holliday’s head.
Deputy charged with trying to recruit teen girls for porn
TAVARES, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Florida deputy tried to convince three teenage girls that he met through work to perform in pornographic videos. The Orlando Sentinel reports that Lake County Deputy Jose Manual Rodriguez was arrested Tuesday and charged with three counts of solicitation to commit sexual performance by a child. A sheriff's office news release says Rodriguez has been suspended with termination proceedings underway. Rodriguez met the girls while working as a deputy and initially recruited them to work for him in his off-duty job as a tobacco sales compliance inspector. Authorities say the girls were 16 and 17 when the alleged incidents occurred from 2016 to 2019.
Crew member of cruise ship with virus cases dies in Florida
MIAMI (AP) — A crew member who was hospitalized after two ill-fated cruise ships docked in Florida with coronavirus cases has died. A medical examiner said Thursday that the 50-year-old Indonesian man tested positive for COVID-19. His death raises the Zaandam ship’s coronavirus-related death toll to four. A Holland America Line spokesman says the man was taken to a Florida hospital the day the Zaandam docked in Fort Lauderdale after spending weeks at sea rejected by South American ports. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday announced the extension of a “no sail order” for all cruise ships.
Joe Biden's next big decision: Choosing a running mate
Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden expects to name a vice presidential vetting committee next week. That's according to three Democrats with knowledge of the situation who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity to discuss internal plans. He has already committed to picking a woman as his running mate. Biden told donors during a virtual fundraiser that his team has discussed naming his choice well ahead of the Democratic convention in mid-August. Biden must consider the demands of a diverse party. And he's stated his desire for a governing partner who is “simpatico” with his approach and “ready to be president on a moment’s notice.”
American football player flew home to US with virus
The coronavirus pandemic ended Dylan Reda’s plans to play and coach American football in the Czech Republic. And that was only the start of his problems. The 28-year-old Reda took flights through London, Dallas and Orlando to reunite with his family in Florida days after feeling too ill to practice. He later tested positive for coronavirus and now owes more than $20,000 in hospital bills. The former Southern Miss linebacker went public to warn fellow millennials but the damage was done. He was criticized online for potentially endangering passengers, crews and airport workers.
Assault charge for man accused of coughing on store worker
DEBARY, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man is facing an aggravated assault charge after allegedly coughing on a cashier. The store worker told deputies that 49-year-old Christopher Canfora of DeBary, Florida, complained that social distancing precautions for the coronavirus pandemic are “getting out of hand." She said Canfora intentionally coughed on her and the cash register. Deputies who arrested him said he denied the charges, and said he doesn't have coronavirus symptoms. The arrest report says he didn’t expect anyone to understand his sense of humor.