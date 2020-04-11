A group of Suncoast veterans plan to honor a fellow veteran who passed away

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - In the midst of the Coronavirus Crisis, where social gathers are limited to only 10 people A group of Suncoast veterans has found a way to honor a fellow veteran who suddenly passed away.
The Disabled American Veterans Bee Ridge Chapter 97 will be having their own procession to honor the life of Richard Lewis, who was a Vietnam War veteran and a retired Sarasota Police Detective.
“We are going to do everything we can. And still, be safe and protected. But we are still going to honor a veteran that fought for our country and fought for the city too.”
Ronny Mitchell, the commander of the Disabled American Veterans Bee Ridge Chapter 97 explains the importance of giving a veteran a proper send-off.
Mitchell’s fellow chapter member and previous commander, Lewis suddenly died. The Lewis family wasn’t able to have an honors funeral procession for him.
“He had passed away. And of course with the Coronavirus epidemic now, no funeral procession can go beyond immediate family. So it was going to be one of these real quick put it all together and go to the cemetery. The family [would have] to stay in the car and that was gonna be the end of it.” says Mitchell.
The DAV Chapter 97 Members along with Vietnam Brotherhood Alpha Company members came together to create an honors funeral procession for Lewis
“I decided that’s not right. The veterans have served their country way too much and he served beyond being a military veteran. He was a police detective. So we decided to get together and see what we can put together." explains Mitchell.
He says having the procession is the proper way to honor Lewis who once protected the country and the city of Sarasota.
"He was an excellent commander and morale builder. A person that’s just outstanding. And this is what we do it’s not because we have to it’s because we want to do it and he deserves it and so does every other vet."
The honors procession will take place Monday, April 13th at 10:30 in the morning at the Disabled American Veterans Bee Ridge Chapter 97.
