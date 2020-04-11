First Alert Weather: Saturday, April 11, 2020 - A warm & windy Easter with isolated rain chances

It’ll be a cloudy start with decreasing clouds into the afternoon. Temperatures will warm quickly throughout the day with highs topping out in the upper 80s. A southeasterly flow will return allowing dew points to get into the 70s. As a result, feel-like temperatures will range anywhere from 93-97 degrees. Winds will be strong out of the southeast at 10-20 mph, with wind gusts up to 25 mph. Isolated showers and thunderstorms can’t be ruled out due to a developing sea-breeze and the heating of the day. The best chance for any rain will likely stay east of I-75.