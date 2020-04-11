Dakin Dairy Farms providing milk to families in need

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Dakin Dairy Farms is showing what it means to be Suncoast Strong.
Due to these uncertain times, they have an over supply of local fresh milk available. This is while they’ve already had to get rid of several tanks of milk.
They are making a new effort to help families in need. Without limiting any supplies, they are giving away gallons to families across the Suncoast for two and a half bucks.
“Any ministries, anything we can do to help to keep us in business,” Jerry Dakin, owner and operator of Dakin Dairy said.
Dakin speaks for many owners across Florida and he’s hoping to raise awareness that dairy products should not be on limited supplies across the state.
On Friday, the farm donated over 100 gallons of milk to Meals-On-Wheels Plus of Manatee County.
