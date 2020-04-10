SunCoast Blood Centers has its first Convalescent Plasma Donor

Dr. Finazzo, a local physician believes that she and her husband, also a physician contracted the disease on a flight to or from Denver in early March. Dr. Finazzo described her case as mild to moderate. She urges people to heed the directive to shelter in place to flatten the curve. “I’m very concerned for our healthcare workers on the front lines. We as a community must do all that we can to prevent the spread of this virus,” Finazzo stated.