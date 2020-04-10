Slightly cooler on Saturday with a hot Sunday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It’s going to feel nice to start the day on Saturday as the cold front which moved through the area on Friday will bring in some cooler and drier air for at least one day.
The average low is 60 degrees and we will be close to that in our inland Counties and mid 60′s near the coast. If you live right on the water expect a low around 69.
Look for more sunshine on Saturday with generally partly cloudy skies and highs in the low 80′s for most. Winds won’t be all that strong out of the E/NE at 10-15 mph.
Not as cool on Saturday night as winds will be switching around to the SE to S. which will keep lows once again well above average. Lows will be around 70.
Easter Sunday it is going to get hot. With partly cloudy skies and a strong south wind at 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph can be expected. It will be hot and muggy with highs around 90 and a heat index in the mid 90′s.
Monday and Tuesday we can expect more of the same with partly cloudy skies and temperatures running well above average.
Wednesday a cold front begins to move down and will bring a good chance for showers and an isolated thunderstorm. The rain chance is at 50%. The high on Wednesday will be in the mid 80′s.
Thursday we will see the remnants of the front hanging around and it will bring partly cloudy skies and a slight chance for a few showers.
