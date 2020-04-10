Sarasota County Emergency Operations doing their part to help during COVID-19 pandemic

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The logistical staging area could be known as the hub in the fight against coronavirus in Sarasota County. It’s the place emergency operations receives and distributes important protective gear.
“The main equipment that people are requesting is personal protective equipment which includes the N95 masks, surgical masks, face shields, gloves, gowns and hand sanitizer,” said Ed McCrane, Emergency Management Chief for Sarasota County.
Emergency operations serves as a middle agency between the state and local organizations. The county receives equipment requests from healthcare facilities and other groups then passes it on to the state.
“The State EOC looks at those requests and tries to fill them, so they don’t have to send these out to hundreds of different places, we are the central receiving hub,” said McCrane.
To date, Sarasota County has received nine shipments of equipment from the state which includes more than 14,000 N95 masks, 64,000 procedure masks, 5000 face shields 4000 gowns and 90,000 gloves. Emergency operations staff is working from their facility and from home.
“Everybody is staying connected, we’re here seven days a week," said McCrane. "And when we’re not here physically, we’re virtually monitoring what’s going on and of course our 911 dispatch center upstairs is working 24/7.”
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.