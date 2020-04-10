Sarasota Co. Government provides COVID-19 update, Sheriff wants answers on homeless population

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Government told residents that local government is continuing to work to help those in need during the coronavirus epidemic, but there are still questions about what to do with the city’s vulnerable homeless population.
The latest number of positive COVID-19 cases in Sarasota is at 208. Now, the multiple sections of county government are still worried about what to do with the city’s homeless population. At a County Commission meeting last week, it was proposed that the homeless could be moved to the county fairgrounds to prevent the spread of the illness.
Sheriff Tom Knight told reporters that he isn’t sure that putting homeless individuals in a tent city would be beneficial or constitutional.
Knight noted that a tent city could cause a spread of the novel coronavirus. He took the opportunity to encourage the council to look at new ways to provide shelter for those in need.
“Would I ever condone the operational use of tents? Absolutely not. You don’t have the law enforcement resources to police it and you can’t force people to go there,” Knight said.
A spokesperson for the Department of Health noted that his team was working with local hotels to provide shelter for those in vulnerable positions.
