New roundabout on U.S. 41 comes with educational videos for drivers

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Sarasota wants to educate its drivers on how to drive inside its new multi-lane roundabouts before opening to the public next weekend.
The multi-lane roundabouts were designed to help with the flow of traffic on U.S. 41 at 10th and 14th streets.
“Roundabouts offer many improvements over traditional signalized intersections, including enhanced safety for both motorists and pedestrians and better traffic flow,” said City Engineer Alex Davis Shaw.
Shaw says, “We’ve created these educational, easy-to-follow videos, and while so many of us are spending extra time at home, we hope residents will take this opportunity to watch and familiarize themselves with the new roundabouts before they have a chance to experience them in person.”
The videos include:
· A simulated driver’s view of the two roundabouts
· Understanding the symbols used in roundabout pavement markings and street signs
· 10th Street roundabout lane and route guide
· 14th Street roundabout lane and route guide
To watch the series of videos and learn more about the roundabouts, Click here.
