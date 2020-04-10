Meals on Wheels PLUS of Manatee to continue limited service during COVID-19

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Meals on Wheels PLUS of Manatee released a statement confirming that its organization will continue its home-delivered meals during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The organization says its in-person operations with Daybreak Adult Center, Friendship Dining Centers, and the Enrichment Center are suspended.
Services with The Food Bank of Manatee will remain open after it noticed an increase need of services during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are working to ensure the shelves at The Food Bank of Manatee are stocked for the nearly 100 food pantries and partner agencies who depend on us to provide the food they distribute through their various programs,” in a press release.
The organization also said, “We have also added a new service providing weekend Food4Families through our partnership with the School District of Manatee County.
For more information on Food4Families, Click here.
If you or someone you know is in need of assistance, Click here and navigate to the ‘FIND SUPPORT’ tab.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.