Manatee County to re-open Boat Ramps

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Commissioners voted on Friday, April 10 to re-open its boat ramps.
The boat ramps will not open for Easter weekend; however, County Commissioners say they will open Monday, April 13.
Some commissioners expressed concerns with the ramps and stressed that this is not an opportunity to stop social distancing.
Beaches still remain closed.
Commissioner Trace, Servia, Bellamy, and Baugh voted against the reopening and stated that the situation is a public safety issue.
Commissioner Whitmore said she wants them to revisit this issue next Friday because officials may have to re-close the ramps again.
