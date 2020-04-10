Local churches observe Good Friday virtually

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota Ministerial Association is collaborating with churches in Sarasota County to help create a virtual observation of Good Friday as parishoners and church members celebrate Easter Weekend.
20 churches have collaborated and created an hourlong video service to mark the date. There will be music, preachers and priests along with a visual representation of the 14 ‘stations of the cross’ that follows the the journey that Christians believe Jesus took to Calvary on the date of his crucifixion.
Around the world, religious services have been looking for innovative ways to hold socially distanced worship services.
The stream began at 7:30 and will update through 11:30 a.m.
You can watch the service here.
