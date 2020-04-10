How to properly utilize U.S. 41 roundabouts from 10th Street to 14th Street in Sarasota County ahead of planned opening next week

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -
The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) have installed roundabouts at the intersections on U.S. 41 at 10th street, and 14th street. Travel lanes at U.S. 41 and 10th street will be changing to a two-lane roundabout configuration by Friday, April 17, and at U.S. 41 and 14th street by Sunday, April 19.
Improvements including bike lanes as well as dedicated turn lanes, a 10-foot sidewalk along the west side, and a 6-foot sidewalk along the east side. There are raised islands for pedestrian refuge at the intersections of U.S. 41 at 10th Street and 14th Street, pedestrian signals, LED streetlights, landscaping and City of Sarasota utility and underground drainage structure replacements.
The new roundabouts will offer non-stop travel with no waiting at stop signs or traffic signals. Roundabouts accommodate up to 50% more traffic than typical intersections and reduce congestion.
"Take it slowly and you'll get in. It's not like a typical traffic signal, where if you miss the green light you're going to sit there for another two minutes. It's just a few seconds until you can enter your gap and enter the roundabout,” says Alex DavisShaw, City Engineer.
Roundabouts are intended to enhance the safety for motorists, pedestrians, and bicyclists, all while creating a better traffic flow.
“Not only are they safer, but they are more efficient. So, for example a pedestrian is crossing, the vehicle only stops while they are crossing half of the roadway,” said DavisShaw.
Motorists will now have to follow roundabout signage and adapt to the proper driving conditions. This includes the new high-intensity activated crosswalk (HAWK) beacon originally designed as a cost-effective option for crossings at mid-block and un-signalized intersections. Unlike conventional pedestrian signals, the HAWK is only operational when activated by a pedestrian.
“When someone pushes the button, you’ll see it go through a series of lights. First, a flashing yellow, giving you an idea that something is about to occur. Then the solid yellow, meaning be prepared to stop, then the solid red. You must stop at the solid red, and then pedestrians cross. Then it goes to a flashing red, meaning a pedestrian has cleared the roadway. At that point in time, the vehicle can proceed,” said DavisShaw.
As a reminder, roundabouts are executed in a counterclockwise fashion after yielding to oncoming traffic within the traffic circle.
DavisShaw states, “When you approach the roundabout, you are just going to be looking at the vehicles that are coming to you from the left. Those are the vehicles that you have to look for, then you look for your gap.”
The City of Sarasota has a series of informational videos to help educate motorists on how to navigate the new multi-lane roundabouts on U.S. 41 at 10th and 14th streets.
The videos, produced in conjunction with engineering firm Kimley-Horn and Associates, can be viewed online on the City's website. The series of videos includes:
• A simulated driver's view of the two roundabouts
• Understanding the symbols used in roundabout pavement markings and street signs
• 10th Street roundabout lane and route guide
• 14th Street roundabout lane and route guide
Benefits of Roundabouts According to FDOT
• Traffic Safety – Reduce injury crashes by 76%
• Traffic Calming – Reduce vehicle speeds
• Pedestrian Safety – Focus on one traffic stream
• Operational Performance – reduce overall delay
• Operations and Maintenance – Reduce costs
• Approach Roadway Width – Reduce impacts
• Environmental Factors – Roundabouts are environmentally friendly
• Aesthetics – Can act as a gateway
