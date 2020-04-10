How to properly utilize U.S. 41 roundabouts from 10th Street to 14th Street in Sarasota County ahead of planned opening next week

“When someone pushes the button, you’ll see it go through a series of lights. First, a flashing yellow, giving you an idea that something is about to occur. Then the solid yellow, meaning be prepared to stop, then the solid red. You must stop at the solid red, and then pedestrians cross. Then it goes to a flashing red, meaning a pedestrian has cleared the roadway. At that point in time, the vehicle can proceed,” said DavisShaw.