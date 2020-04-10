Governor Ron DeSantis says most COVID-19 deaths in Florida are those over the age of 65, senior living facilities continue to take precaution

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - “It’s a tiny little bug, we’re doing our very best from have it entering our building,” said Rusty Blix, Owner of Alderman Oaks in Sarasota.
Alderman Oaks, an assisted and independent living facility, has taken all the measures to keep their residents healthy.
“We’re very careful about who comes in and also about what comes in, we spray every package down before we allow it to come into building,” said Blix.
In addition they take the temperature of the staff and residents everyday, the employees wear protective masks and so do the residents when they step out of their apartment. The assisted living residents must stay in their apartments other than getting some fresh air outside. Meals for all residents are now brought to them. They do have one more form of defense in the facility.
“We’ve had ultraviolet lights in all of the common area air conditioners and anything that’s air bound and goes through that system will be killed by that ultraviolet light,” said Blix.
During a press conference today, Governor Ron DeSantis said that more than 85 percent of deaths in the state of Florida because of coronavirus are people 65 or older.
“Usually this is a chronic condition but clearly this is a virus that presents a specific danger to elderly populations,” said DeSantis.
Blix says they have not had any health issues in their building connected to COVID-19. He tells us they’ll continue doing what they have to do to keep everyone out of harm’s way.
“They’re very thankful for what we’re doing to protect them," said Blix. "but everyone once in awhile it gets hard to stay in your place so we have to talk through that and let people know why we have the protocols in place that we do.”
