Florida reports over 17K cases of COVID-19

(WWSB) The Florida Department of Health confirms that it has documented 17,531 cases of COVID-19. Of those, 17,018 are Florida residents.
As the country heads into the Easter holiday, many religious services are being held online to avoid the spread of the novel coronavirus. 2,360 hospitalizations and 390 deaths have been reported.
The state will provide another update Friday night with the most recent totals. Gov. Ron DeSantis and President Trump will also be holding press conferences at Noon and 1 p.m. respectively. Those will be carried on-air and on the ABC7 Facebook page.
Here are the most up-to-date county totals for Sarasota and Manatee Counties.
Sarasota County:
Total Cases: 208 Residents: 194 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 14
Demographics of Cases Age Range: 0 to 99 Median Age: 64 Men: 90 Women: 118
Conditions and Care Deaths: 10 Hospitalizations* Residents: 62 Non-Residents: 8
Manatee County:
Total Cases: 198 Residents: 197 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 1
Demographics of Cases Age Range: 14 to 89 Median Age: 57 Men: 89 Women: 106
Conditions and Care Deaths: 11 Hospitalizations* Residents: 39 Non-Residents: 0
