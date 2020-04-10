Florida now has close to 18,500 confirmed coronavirus cases, state has suffered 438 COVID-19 related fatalities

(WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health (FDOH) is reporting that the state now has 18,494 cases of COVID-19. Of those, 17,961 are Florida residents.
As the country heads into the Easter holiday, many religious services are being held online to avoid the spread of the novel coronavirus. 2,528 hospitalizations and 438 deaths have been confirmed by FDOH
Here are the most up-to-date county totals for Sarasota and Manatee Counties.
Sarasota County:
Total Cases: 219 Residents: 203 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 16
Demographics of Cases Age Range: 0 to 99 Median Age: 64 Men: 98 Women: 121
Conditions and Care Deaths: 12 Hospitalizations Residents: 64 Non-Residents: 8
Manatee County:
CASE DATA FOR MANATEE
Total Cases: 203 Residents: 202 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 1
Demographics of Cases Age Range: 14 to 89 Median Age: 57 Men: 91 Women: 109
Conditions and Care Deaths: 13 Hospitalizations* Residents: 42 Non-Residents: 0
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.