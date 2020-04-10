First Alert Weather: It’s a weather roller coaster for the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Several weather changes coming to the Suncoast over the next seven days will bring, lower humidity and higher humidity, cooler temperatures and warmer temperatures, dray days and days with good rain chances. First, a cool front passes by the Suncoast today and brings a chance for showers and even an isolated afternoon thunderstorm. There will not be a lot of rain fall but a few passing showers scattered about. This rain chance will be highest between mid morning and early afternoon. Once the front passes our winds shift to the north and some drier air moves in. The dry air will allow dry air to bring a cool, crisp start to Saturday. Even though we will will warm to the mid 80′s tomorrow it will still be a low humidity day.
We will warm on Sunday and winds turn south and become very breezy. A Small Craft Advisory may be required. Our high temperature will climb to near 90 and there may be a well inland shower or thunderstorm. Next week will see a series of fronts bring multiple days with a rain chance. The most likely rain and thunderstorm day will be Wednesday and Friday.
