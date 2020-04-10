First Alert Weather: It’s a weather roller coaster for the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Several weather changes coming to the Suncoast over the next seven days will bring, lower humidity and higher humidity, cooler temperatures and warmer temperatures, dray days and days with good rain chances. First, a cool front passes by the Suncoast today and brings a chance for showers and even an isolated afternoon thunderstorm. There will not be a lot of rain fall but a few passing showers scattered about. This rain chance will be highest between mid morning and early afternoon. Once the front passes our winds shift to the north and some drier air moves in. The dry air will allow dry air to bring a cool, crisp start to Saturday. Even though we will will warm to the mid 80′s tomorrow it will still be a low humidity day.