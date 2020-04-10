Commissioners vote to extend curfew in Manatee County

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - During a virtual meeting Friday afternoon, commissioners in Manatee County voted to extend the city’s recently adopted curfew for another week.
The curfew was voted on last week and was designated to place restrictions on people being out between the hours of 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. and also allowed police to stop gatherings on both public and private property.
That changed Friday. Private property enforcement was taken out from the original curfew plan. The council also included new language to mirror the state’s stay-at-home order. Essential workers will not have to abide by the ordinance if they are headed to and from their professions.
The curfew will be extended until April 17. You can read Manatee County’s order below.