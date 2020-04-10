City of Sarasota extends state of emergency through April 17

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Sarasota has extended its declaration of a local citywide public health emergency through at least April 17.
The emergency order issued by City Manager Tom Barwin, in consultation with Mayor Jen Ahearn-Koch, also very strongly urges citizens to wear protective masks in public. It follows the statewide “Safer at Home” executive order from Gov. Ron DeSantis that is in effect through April 30, under which all citizens in Florida are to remain in their homes except to conduct essential activities or seek essential services.
Social gatherings of more than 10 people are prohibited on public and private property in the City of Sarasota.
Those who must leave their homes are urged to adhere to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for social distancing.
Most City services are still available for those who need them.
