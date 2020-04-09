SMH Update: 9th patient to test positive for COVID-19 has passed away

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Memorial Hospital announced in a release Thursday that a ninth patient has died from COVID-19.
This is an update after the hospital eight patient died on Wednesday.
SMH now has tested more than 870 patients. 75 have tested negative and 72 have tested positive for COVID-19. There are 94 test pending results.
According to the release, 31 patients are hospitalized while 44 have been discharged.
13 SMH employees have tested positive for COVID-19 and are being monitored from home.
Continue to follow ABC7 for the latest SMH COVID-19 cases.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.