Sarasota Memorial Hospital joins clinical trials to test COVID-19 treatments

Researchers in our own backyard are on a mission to find a treatment for COVID-19.
During a Zoom news conference Thursday afternoon, SMH announced they joined two clinical trials, one is an antiviral drug trial and the other is using plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients.
Sarasota Memorial Hospital is one of the first in the southeast to take on a clinical trial with the antiviral drug Remdesivir.
Sarasota Memorial Hospital- Florida State University Internal Medicine resident physicians will work with the SMH Clinical Research Team to help gather data to conduct the research.
Doctors say the antiviral drug is only being used on very sick patients in the intensive care unit who are on ventilators.
They gave the drug to their first patient on Sunday. A total of three patients have received it so far at SMH.
Doctors are asking anyone who no longer has COVID-19 to consider volunteering to give their plasma to potentially help sick patients.
The plasma donation can help FOUR COVID-19 patients.
“The convalescent plasma study is a clinical trial that is coordinated with the Mayo Clinic to evaluate whether the antibodies in plasma from patients who have recovered from COVID-19 can help newly infected patients,” said Kim Savage with the hospital’s communication team.
She says Suncoast Blood Centers will collect and provide the donated plasma for this trial that’s approved by the FDA.
"The convalescent plasma however can be used at both ends. It can be used before they get that sick and it can be used when they're too sick to qualify for the Remdesivir. When they're on multiple medications and their kidneys are failing," said SMH Director of Clinical Research, Dr. Kirk Voelker.
The chief medical officer for SMH, Dr. James Fiorica, says both methods being experimented are going after the virus as opposed to treating the symptoms, like inflammation, from the virus with medicine like Hydroxychloroquine.
SMH says they are also using Hydroxychloroquine and Azithromycin at the hospital on COVID-19 patients.
“We are using those other medications too. They do not treat the virus. They treat the symptoms, i.e. inflammation, and provide supportive care to help the patient,” said Savage.
