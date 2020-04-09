Progressive weather pattern through next 7 days

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - For the past several weeks the weather pattern was stuck in one gear, but now we will be going through the full gamut of gears over the next 7 days.
On Friday a cold front will move through bringing some clouds at times and a chance for a few showers. These showers will be scattered and will be moving through sometime after 8 a.m. and continuing through the early afternoon.
The front will keep temperatures in check with highs in the low 80′s through the day. Winds will be out of the NW to N at 10-15 mph. The rain chance tomorrow is at 30%.
Friday night expect partly cloudy skies and lows a bit cooler in the low 60′s. Should be a real nice start on Saturday with generally partly cloudy skies. The cold front which moved through on Friday will move back north over the Suncoast later in the day on Saturday as a warm front. This will bring an increase in cloudiness later in the day with a 20% chance for a few showers later in the day.
Sunday we heat up with highs in the upper 80′s to low 90′s with a heat index in the mid 90′s later in the day. Look for partly cloudy skies on Easter with windy conditions. Winds will be out of the south to southeast at 15-20 mph and gusts up to 25 mph.
On Monday another cold front makes it to N. Cent. Florida and brings some clouds here with a 20% chance for a few showers. Highs in the mid 80′s expected.
Tuesday partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid 80′s and a 30% chance for a few showers.
Wednesday a frontal system hangs around and a couple of disturbances move along this old front and brings a 40% chance for showers and an isolated thunderstorm.
This back and forth pattern will continue on Thursday and Friday next week. We will see some showers and isolated thunderstorms both on Thursday and Friday.
