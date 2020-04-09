Local doctor who recovered from COVID-19 donates convalescent plasma

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Thursday, Suncoast Blood Center received the first donation of convalescent plasma from a donor that has recovered from COVID-19.
Dr. Maria Finazzo, a local physician who recently beat the coronavirus, was the blood bank’s first donor. According to SunCoast Blood Center, convalescent plasma can be transferred to patients with life-threatening complications from the coronavirus infection.
The antibodies present in convalescent plasma are proteins that may help critically ill patients fight the COVID-19 infection.
Finazzo and her husband, also a physician, believed they contracted the virus after a recent trip and described their case as mild to moderate.
SunCoast Blood Center is asking the public for plasma from individuals who have had a laboratory confirmed case of COVID-19.
Potential donors must meet the following criteria before donating;
- Have a prior diagnosis of COVID-19 documented by a laboratory test or doctor’s note
- Must be completely symptom free for the last 14 to 28 days
- Meet current blood donation protocols
- Must schedule an appointment
Here is a list of locations to donate if you meet the qualifications:
SunCoast Blood Centers Locations
Lakewood Ranch
Donor Center and Administrative Offices
3025 Lakewood Ranch Boulevard Unit 111
Bradenton, Florida 34211
Sarasota
1760 Mound Street
Sarasota, Florida 34236
Bradenton
Bayshore Shopping Center
6026 14th Street W. Bradenton, FL 34207
Venice
Bird Bay Plaza
539 US Hwy 41 Bypass
North Venice, FL 34285
Finazzo says, “I’m very concerned for our healthcare workers on the front lines. We as a community must do all that we can to prevent the spread of this virus.”
For more information to donate, Click here or call (941)-993-8119.
