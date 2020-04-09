How to boost your immune system

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -One thing that we can control amidst the Coronavirus pandemic is boosting our immune system. A strong immune system could help your body fight off diseases.
Registered Dietitian, Gudrun Novak, said we can do that by eating a balanced diet with an adequate amount of fruits, veggies, protein, and whole grains. Novak said to look out for foods with Beta Keratin, Vitamin C, Vitamin D, and Zinc in them. Some examples are sweet potatoes, carrots, citrus fruits, salmon, and nuts. Spices have also been shown to boost the immune system. So try adding garlic, onion, thyme, or ginger to your next dish.
Probiotics, which is the good bacteria in your gut, has also been shown to impact your entire immune system. Examples of probiotics are yogurt and fermented foods like kimchi and Sauerkraut. And along with probiotics, Novak said people should add prebiotics into their diet as well. Prebiotics offer dietary fiber for the good bacteria and it can be found in fruits and veggies.
When it comes to buying produce, if you're worried buying fresh produce will spoil too fast, frozen produce is a good option.
“Frozen fruits and vegetables are an excellent option because nutritionally, they have the same nutritional value as their fresh counterpart. I would be careful of things that have a lot of sauces and things added to them in the freezing process. But if it’s plain fruits and vegetables that are frozen that’s great,” Novak said.
While Novak recommends washing your produce, she said not to use soap to try to get the germs off.
And food isn’t the only thing that impacts the immune system. Sleep, stress, and exercise all play a role too.
