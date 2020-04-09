Food delivery service now says you can add alcohol to your restaurant order

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Even with the COVID-19 pandemic, there is still a little bottle of joy being delivered right to your front door. If you are of age, that is.
Bite Squad, a food delivery service, announced it will now deliver alcohol to its customers in Florida as the state follows Gov. Ron DeSantis ‘stay-at-home’ order.
Due to many restaurants closing and offering only take out, customers can now order bottled alcohol beverages with their order and have it delivered right to their door.
Bite Squad will require customers to verify their age, 21 or older, and the names must match the identification card as well as the preferred payment option.
Carl Grimstad, CEO of Bite Squad said, “We are happy we can continue to expand ways to reinforce our commitment to local communities in the current environment.”
“We are doing everything possible to find ways to help our restaurant partners provide more services to diners in need like the addition of alcohol delivery.” Grimstad said.
No-Contact delivery for all restaurant and grocery orders is also available.
The CEO says drivers will be provided with gloves and sanitation spray for their protection against COVID-19
