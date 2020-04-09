Florida hits 16K+ positive COVID-19 cases as governor urges face masks for Floridians

(WWSB) - The state of Florida confirmed that there are 16,364 positive COVID-19 cases with 15,883 of those belonging to Florida residents.
The new numbers come in light of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ plea for Floridians to wear masks while in public to prevent contamination from possible carriers of the illness.
As of Thursday morning, 2,149 hospitalizations were reported along with 354 deaths. Hospitalization, explains the Florida Department of Health, are counted to include those who later tested positive and who were hospitalized at one point in their illness.
Sarasota County:
Total Cases: 190 Residents: 177 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 13
Demographics of Cases Age Range: 0 to 99 Median Age: 65 Men: 81 Women: 109
Conditions and Care Deaths: 8 Hospitalizations* Residents: 59 Non-Residents: 7
Manatee County:
Total Cases: 175 Residents: 175 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 0
Demographics of Cases Age Range: 14 to 89 Median Age: 57 Men: 78 Women: 94
Conditions and Care Deaths: 10 Hospitalizations* Residents: 39 Non-Residents: 0