Florida Department of Economic Opportunity creates mobile friendly unemployment site

(WWSB) - In an effort to provide more access to the state’s unemployment website, the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity has created a mobile friendly site for users who need to file a claim.
ABC7 told you Wednesday about efforts to provide easy access to paper applications at FedEx locations around Florida. The governor also added 72 servers to speed up the responsiveness of the website.
Floridians who do not have a current open Reemployment Assistance claim should complete their application online at www.FloridaJobs.org/RAApplication.To utilize the user-friendly online Reemployment Assistance application or to download the paper Reemployment Assistance application, Floridians should visit www.FloridaJobs.org/COVID-19.
If a Floridian chooses to submit a paper application for Reemployment Assistance benefits, they should mail their application to DEO, and a representative will call when their application is processed.
You will need the following information to submit an application for Reemployment Assistance benefits:
- Social Security number
- Driver’s License or State ID number
- Employment information for the last 18 months for each employer:
- Employer ID - FEIN number (this is found on your W2 or 1099 tax form), if available
- Employer name (name on pay stub), address, and phone number
- First and last day of work
- Gross earnings (before taxes are taken out) covering the last 18 months
- Reason for separation
If you are one of the following, make sure you have this additional information available:
- Not a U.S. Citizen: Alien Registration Number or other work authorization form
- Military employee: Copy of your DD-214 Member 4; If you do not have the Member 4, then a copy of your Member 2-7 may be used.
- Federal employee: SF-8 or SF-50
- Union member: Union name, hall number, and phone number