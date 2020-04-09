First Alert Weather: A fast moving series of changes for our Suncoast weather

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - In past weeks we have seen many days with rather stagnant weather patterns featuring warm and dry weather. In the ten days ahead that will shift to a more complicated and wetter weather pattern. Today we will continue with the west wind flow over the state that will keep the humidity high. Despite today’s high humidity we will only see a slight chance of an isolated shower as high pressure remains the dominate weather feature. Tomorrow, however, a cold front will move past and provide the lift necessary to bring better rain chances. The sprinkles and scattered showers will end as winds shift to the north and Friday night and Saturday looks to be very nice.