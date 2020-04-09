Essential Workers Are On The Front Lines During This Pandemic

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - There’s been hopeful news these last few days that social distancing has been working. Officials say they are seeing the efforts paying off, but until that curve is completely flattened, those working on the front lines are still doing whatever they can to save and protect lives.
“There was one guy a couple of days ago that just yelled out, ‘You guys are the real heroes.’ And applauded. Several other customers joined in and applauded for us. I’ve also had just a ton of customers coming up to me and thanking me for working. It feels nice, but I don’t know, I never really thought I needed the thanks like that. I’m just doing my job,” Connor Farrell, a graduating senior who works at Publix, tells us.
These employees are the ones who are keeping our society running during this crisis, and they do it, for long hours and only a few feet away from strangers. Without them, we wouldn’t have our safety or food or even the chance to fight against this virus.
"We're doing the best we can, we're still taking care of our patients our patients are our priority, but it's scary we can easily become infected and take it home to our families,” Kelly Fields, a nurse at Doctor’s Hospital, explained.
They can’t work remotely, and instead of their work slowing down, it has sped up even more these last few weeks. Putting them at an even greater risk of being exposed to COVID-19.
“And what we’ve seen is a stratification or there’s a growing number of symptoms that are also coming back COVID-positive. For that reason, our firefighters and EMTs are going to be wearing their full head to toe, protective equipment on every single call,” Sarasota County Fire Rescue’s Chief Sanders said.
Most of these workforces have had no choice but to implement stricter guidelines to keep them safe during this public health emergency. Like curbside, no-contact pick up and installing plex glass for cashiers in grocery stores.
“We also have a system in place where we wipe down the carts with sanitizing fluids and rags,” said Farrell.
Even through all this stress and worry, essential workers are helping one another in any way they can. For example, one local health institute is creating extra protective equipment to send out to all those who may need it.
“We’re working together to get these masks disseminated to different organizations where just hearing that people are caring for them has really uplifted their spirits because this is very hard. They are working hard and around the clock in some instances,” Dr. Lisa Merritt, from The Multicultural Health Institute, tells us.
