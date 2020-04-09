Essential Workers Are On The Front Lines During This Pandemic

“There was one guy a couple of days ago that just yelled out, ‘You guys are the real heroes.’ And applauded. Several other customers joined in and applauded for us. I’ve also had just a ton of customers coming up to me and thanking me for working. It feels nice, but I don’t know, I never really thought I needed the thanks like that. I’m just doing my job,” Connor Farrell, a graduating senior who works at Publix, tells us.