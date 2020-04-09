Deputies: No more beach parking at Holmes Beach

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - According to Manatee County Sheriff’s Office and the City of Holmes Beach, beach-goers will no longer be allowed to park near Holmes Beach due to the State of Emergency in Florida.
Beaches around the state have closed due to COVID-19 concerns and social distancing.
The following new rules will start April 10 for Holmes Beach:
-No beach access parking
-No street parking on any city street
-No right of way parking
-Illegally parked vehicles will be towed at owners expense.
