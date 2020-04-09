Deputies: No more beach parking at Holmes Beach

Deputies: No more beach parking at Holmes Beach
Holmes Beach Police install new license plate readers (Source: Taylor Torregano)
April 9, 2020 at 12:25 PM EDT - Updated April 9 at 12:26 PM

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - According to Manatee County Sheriff’s Office and the City of Holmes Beach, beach-goers will no longer be allowed to park near Holmes Beach due to the State of Emergency in Florida.

Beaches around the state have closed due to COVID-19 concerns and social distancing.

The following new rules will start April 10 for Holmes Beach:

-No beach access parking

-No street parking on any city street

-No right of way parking

-Illegally parked vehicles will be towed at owners expense.

Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.