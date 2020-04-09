Deputies and inmates to make 100 masks during COVID-19 crisis

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is taking extra steps to protect first responders and other workers on the frontlines during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
According to the Sheriff’s office, a sewing instructor will teach deputies and inmates how to sew protective masks with fabric normally used for making bed sheets.
The masks will be made with breathable cotton and a filter insert to ensure proper protection to first responders.
“We looked at the material we had in our uniform production shop and decided why not make masks for first responders and other workers on the frontlines.” Sheriff Rick Wells said.
The uniform production unit has produced several hundred masks at the Manatee County Emergency Operations Center to date.
Wells says the masks will also be donated to those that are “high risk,” and those working in grocery stores.
“Even while taking precautions, we know many of those workers are coming face to face with people all day long, so we wanted to share some of our extra masks with them,” Wells said.
Deputies delivered about 100 masks to Winn Dixie and Detwiler’s Farm Market in Palmetto on Wednesday, April 8.
