Commissioner Nikki Fried creates site to help farmers during the COVID-19 pandemic

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried announced a new plan directly connecting farmers and producers together due to the recent closures of most restaurants and other food-service industry companies.
The COVID-19 pandemic has put a great deal of stress on the restaurant industry leaving agricultural producers with unsold perishable fruits and vegetables.
The Florida Department of Agriculture says, “The Florida Farm to You commodities list is updated daily with Florida-grown products including tomatoes, watermelons, lettuce, blueberries, oysters, chicken, tilapia, and more.”
“We have worked tirelessly to support Florida’s farmers during COVID-19 by connecting them with buyers and consumers, and our Florida Farm to You commodities list is the latest way we’re doing so,” said Commissioner Nikki Fried.
Commissioner Fried says, “There’s no silver bullet to solving the decreased demand from food service businesses, but by connecting our agricultural producers with willing takers, we can help move Florida-grown products from fields to consumers.”
Other buyers, food banks, and consumers can connect with farmers using contact information provided on the list.
Fried also spoke with major food retailers requesting the companies to stock more Florida-grown commodities.
Farmers can Click here to list their products.
