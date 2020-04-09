Bored? Lonely? Manatee County animal welfare organization suggests ‘blind date’ with cats

CNN Photo
By ABC7 Staff | April 9, 2020 at 9:56 AM EDT - Updated April 9 at 10:12 AM

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Quarantine has a lot of us feeling lonely and lethargic. One animal welfare organization in Manatee County has a suggestion for anyone who needs a little bit of company during these uncertain times.

Bishop Animal Shelter, SPCA of Manatee County has several kittens who need a “purrever” home. The organization is searching for foster and adoptive families who want a playmate.

Much like any dating service, the group asks that you fill out a form with what you are looking for in a feline companion.

If you’re interested, email Bishop at info@bishopspca.org with the subject line BLIND DATE. Include your name and phone number in the email.

