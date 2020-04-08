USF Sarasota-Manatee Nursing School adapts to COVID-19

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Nursing students at the University of South Florida Sarasota-Manatee (USFSM) are now taking on the teaching role amid the pandemic.
USFSM’s nursing school is doing all that it can to help with the fight against coronavirus. This includes from donating medical equipment to teaching nursing students about this deadly virus.
That has brought about a new type of teaching. Nursing students are forced to improvise now that hospital “hands-on” learning is gone.
“Apart of being adaptable, being a part of the school state system in general will take their cues in guidance from the Florida Board of nursing," Dr. Natalie Zurcher said. "Once we were able to receive some guidance on that if you weeks ago we have been able to adjust. We’re all this is what we do as nurses. We are forging forward, adapting and overcoming.”
The nursing school at the University of South Florida decided to donate masks and medical protective wear that would be normally used for student labs to local hospitals.
“The surgical mask, these are the mass that have the loops on the side I’ve seen nurses wear making fashionable headbands certain devices so they don’t breakdown behind their ears," Zurcher said. "We were able to come up with 1300 of those mask. Gloves, even shoe covers things like that. Anything that we can that we know that’s going to help towards that mission.”
According to Dr. Zurcher, the interest of the public health courses increased after reports of coronavirus spreading in Florida.
“These are students who are just getting that understanding of pathophysiology,” Zurcher said. "One of ours enters the body this is a system I’ve been able to infuse that. With some of my clinical I sent of my clinical lessons. "
Dr. Zurcher says overall there are about 150 nurses who are on track to graduate at the end of the semester.
